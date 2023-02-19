William “Bill” Bayley Lockwood, Jan. 14, 2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bill Lockwood passed away at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, N.H., on Jan. 14, after suffering the long-term effects of Covid and a recurrence of the cancer he had kept at bay for many years, surrounded by his loving wife of nearly 44 years and her sister, brother, brother- in- law, and nephew.

A joyful Celebration of Life, in an informal, outdoor setting, is planned for September, his favorite month.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. Please visit www.fentonandhennessey.com to read the full obituary for Bill.

The Vermont Journal & Shopper would like to express our thanks to Bill for his many years of service and the great journalism he provided for our community. He will be missed greatly.