William B. Lockerby, 1973-2021

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – William Benjamin Lockerby, 48, of Lockerby Way, passed away Oct. 28, 2021. He was born April 24, 1973, in Rockingham, Vt., the son of Roger and Kathleen (Gallagher) Lockerby. Bill attended schools in Westminster and Bellows Falls and was a 1991 graduate of the Bellows Falls Union High School.

Following high school, he received a bachelor’s degree from AIC. He also played baseball for the Yellow Jackets for all four years. He worked as a carpenter with Alan Smith for 10 years and was currently working as an electrician for Lawrence and Lober. Bill was a Cub Scout, enjoyed playing baseball and football, and coached Post 37 Legion baseball for many years. He enjoyed coaching Pee Wee Football for the Packers for nine years. He was an avid Red Sox, Patriots, Bruins, and Dallas Cowboys fan.

Bill’s love of his family was immeasurable, and he took great pride working with them to build a new barn at his family’s farm. His sense of humor and fun-loving attitude made him a favorite among his nieces and nephews who affectionally called him Uncle BB.

On Sept. 6, 2003, Bill married Jessica L’Heureux who survives. He is also survived by his parents; son Grady Lockerby and daughter Delaney Lockerby; four sisters Beth Kidney (Erik), Amy McCullough (Craig), Laura Lockerby (Scott Wallace) and Kayla Williams (Sean); along with several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as many, many friends that he called family. He was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his daughter Grace.

There will be calling hours Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, from 1-3 p.m., at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. A mass at St. Peter’s Church will be held Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at 11 a.m. He will be buried at the Lockerby family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football League or Post 37 Legion Baseball.