William A. Wordell Sr., 1949-2021

ATHENS, Vt. – William A. Wordell Sr., 72, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon, N.H. He was born in Middleboro, Mass., Feb. 14, 1949 to Beatrice M. (Standish) and Raymond E. Wordell Sr. Bill grew up and attended schools in Lakeville, Mass., before moving to Jamaica, Vt. at the age of 15.

Bill was drafted by the U.S. Army in September of 1968. He served as a medical specialist (Combat Medic) with the 11th Brigade in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with Valor. Bill was honorably discharged in April of 1970 and worked as a medical assistant at the VA Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. He was a member of VFW Post 1034 of Brattleboro, Vt., American Legion Post 37 of Bellows Falls, Vt., Moose Lodge 527 of Bellows Falls, Vt., Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 67, and Hill-411.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents Beatrice Wordell and Raymond Wordell Sr.; wife Vickie Corno Wordell; sisters Debra, Susan, and Diana Obin; and brother Dennis Wordell.

Bill is survived by his children William “BJ” A. Wordell Jr., and Ida Wordell Hill; brothers Robert Wordell of Athens, Vt. and Raymond Wordell Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Services are pending.