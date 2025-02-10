﻿﻿William A. Smith, 1957-2025 🇺🇸

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – William A. “TJ” Smith, 67, of Westminster, Vt., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

He was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., on June 18, 1957, the son of Sylvester and Bette (Westover) Smith.

TJ attended schools in Bellows Falls until his family moved to Florida, where he finished his education. He left school and joined the United States Army, proudly serving our country until he left the military with an honorable discharge in 1981.

TJ held many different jobs in many different trades throughout his life, but most of all he loved driving truck. He loved traveling, and drove truck for many years, driving both cross country and locally for various companies throughout his career. He retired in March 2022.

TJ loved shooting guns, riding his motorcycle, cooking, traveling, and was always up for a party. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. TJ loved his family and friends deeply. He was a loyal friend, and a fierce protector of his loved ones. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.

Upon returning to Bellows Falls in 1989, he met Carol (Frappiea) Smith. They married on July 10, 1999, at Pierce Lawton Post #37, in Bellows Falls, Vt., and what began in 1989 as a “one night stand” turned into 35 wonderful years together.

TJ is survived by his wife Carol, their daughter Aphrael Smith, her fiancé Brandon Vanbramer, and his grandson Jaxson William Vanbramer, of Green Island, N.Y.

He is also survived by his daughter Shannon (Smith) Floresca, her husband Patrick, and his grandchildren Annemarie and Patrick Floresca, of Yakama, Wash.; his daughter Judea Smith, of Tacoma, Wash.; and his brother Richard Smith and his wife Althea, of Wilmington, Vt. He also leaves several nieces and nephew,s along with many great-nieces and great-nephews.

TJ was a longtime member of Pierce Lawton American Legion Post #37, where he proudly served as service officer for 14 years. He had the honor of being chosen Vermont Service Officer of The Year in 2008, and again in 2012. He also honored his father’s service to our country as a member of the Sons of the American Legion Squadron #37. He was a member of the Polish American Club #1, Bellows Falls, and the Loyal Order of the Moose #527, where he earned his fellowship degree, and also became a member of the Moose Legion.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 1. Further details will be released by the family.