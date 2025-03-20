William A. Smith, 1945-2025 🇺🇸

CHESTER, Vt. – William A. “Bill” Smith, 79, passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. He was born April 10, 1945, in Philadelphia, Pa., the son of Marion H. and William A. Smith.

He was a graduate of the Stony Brook School, a college preparatory academy on Long Island, in New York. He then attended New England College in Henniker, N.H., where he was president of his class.

After college, Bill joined the United States Army on March 17, 1970, and served his country in Vietnam and Germany. Bill was honorably discharged on May 7, 1974. He served with distinction, and achieved the rank of sergeant.

Following his time in the service, Bill opened and ran a very popular restaurant called William Austin’s Tavern in Westminster, Mass. It was well-known for its excellent food, and it thrived for many years. After this venture, Bill moved to Weathersfield, Vt., where his family was living. After settling there, it was not long before Bill developed an interest in acquiring and restoring antique furniture. It was his true calling. A small shop in Springfield, Vt., led to a much larger one in Chester, Vt. It became one of the largest independently owned antique stores in the state. Bill was a devoted Chester resident who supported the town’s beautification projects, such as planting flowers, helping to run Green Up Day, and supporting the many community programs at the Whiting Library.

He is survived by two sisters Susan (Chris) Eiseman, of Savannah, Ga., and Sandra Dockum, of Weathersfield, Vt., and her grown children Melissa Dockum and her son Thomas, of North Springfield, Vt., Andrew Dockum, of Weathersfield, Vt., and Christian (Meghann) Dockum and their children Ella, Oliver, and Rowan, all of Fairfield, Conn.; and more nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bill was predeceased by his parents Marion and William Smith, and by his sister Sherry Smith McElroy.

Bill always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and his interests were many. He enjoyed meeting new people and building friendships through his endeavors. In his spare time he loved to cook, and gardening was a favorite pastime as well. He particularly enjoyed the time he spent with his two basset and lab mix rescue dogs, Buddy and Spot. They were his constant and loyal companions.

A graveside service with full military honors will be held in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt., this spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at any time to the Vermont Veterans Home, 325 North Street, Bennington, VT 05201, for a gardening fund and project in Bill’s honor. Please make donations to the attention of Steven McClafferty, finance director.