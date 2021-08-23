William A. Nichols, 1950-2021

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – William A. Nichols, lover of coffee, cars, and women finally “got the hell out of here” from the Vermont Veterans Home, Aug. 12, 2021. Unfortunately, his exit was a bit too grandiose, and he is now resting comfortably in the afterlife. He would like the government to know that he will be buried face down so that they may give him a final kiss goodbye in a location that, for the sake of this obituary getting published, shall remain unspecified. Also, just call him Bill.

Bill was born Nov. 22, 1950, in Glens Falls, N.Y. He was the son of Mary (Barry) Parrot and Clayton Parrott. His last name was Nichols from he who shall not be named. No… not Voldemort. I’m not sure he’d get the reference. But there it is. Love ya, Dad!

He worked as a mechanic in North Walpole for many years with a particular interest in body work. He was a well-known prankster and often told stories ranging from letting livestock into the high school and taking joy rides in his mother’s car when he was young, to throwing a dummy into the river and triggering a search and rescue – sorry Dad, I’m selling you out. What are they gonna do now, right? Bill was a volunteer fireman for North Walpole for many years. He also loved volunteering at the local humane society. He proudly gave ‘em hell in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War – “them” mostly being any higher-ranking officials that didn’t view his sense of humor and rowdy antics fondly.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Linda Hearne.

Being a prolific breeder, Bill is proceeded by his wife Isabel (Smart) Nichols, four sons Christopher, William Jr., Bryan, and Donovan Nichols; three daughters Heather Lanou, Melissa Turransky, and Mary Nichols; one brother Joseph Nichols; one sister Frances Kemp; eight grandchildren Eric, Dakota, Colby, Brayden, Owen Lanou, Emma Nichols, Tyler Frost, and Ashton Mandigo; three great-grandchildren – you’ll note the prolific breeding may have been genetic – Kaelyn, Hunter, and Ian Lanou, along with many nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, there will be a graveside service at St. Peters Cemetery, Aug. 28 at 2 p.m. For the man whose attire in life was flannel, jeans, and work boots, please dress casual and comfortable.

All arrangements are being made through Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls, Vt.