Wilhelmina H. Allen, 1924-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Wilhelmina H. Allen, 95, passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Aug. 17, 1924 in Columbia, Conn., the daughter of Laurens and Dena (Frey) Holbrook. She received her education in Connecticut, graduating from Windham High School in Willimantic, Conn. She later graduated from cosmetology and beauty school in Springfield, Mass.

On Oct. 19, 1946, she married Richard L. Allen in Springfield, Mass. He predeceased her June 14, 2014.

She was employed as a parts inspector with the Stanadyne Company in Windsor, Conn. for over 25 years. She lived in Willington, Conn. for many years, wintering in Florida for over 20 years, before moving to Chester, Vt. in 2004. The Allens were members of the Tri City Riders Motorcycle Club in Connecticut for 15 years; they were avid Airstream Campers for many years and she enjoyed crocheting, reading, and doing puzzles.

She is survived by one son Richard H. Allen of New Bern, N.C.; one daughter Shirley A. Barrett of Chester, Vt.; six grandchildren Matthew Allen, Peter Allen, Kevin Frappiea, Suzanne Petronic, Louisa Young, and Margaret Wynne; and also by 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by 10 siblings.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Chester Congregational Church on Main Street in Chester, Vt. Reverend Susan Moody will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester, Vt. in the spring.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Activities Fund at the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149 or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.