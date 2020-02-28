Wesley J. Davey, 1932-2020

WALPOLE, N.H. – Wesley Joseph Davey died peacefully Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Maplewood Nursing Home, Westmoreland, N.H.

Wes was born in Boston Sept. 10, 1932 to the late Wesley and Helen (Shanahan) Davey. He spent his childhood in Dorchester and often told stories of his close friends and growing up on Adams Street. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and served on a flight deck during the Korean War. Something he was very proud of – changing his birth date to enlist early.

Wes was a well-known musician and entertainer in the area, playing at the Valley Green in Keene, N.H. and many other places as well as private occasions. He continued to entertain when he moved to Sun City, Ariz., after retiring and playing at many of the retirement communities with the Spur of the Moment Band as well as solo. One of his favorite opportunities was to play at a birthday party for Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

In 1954, he married Beatrice Larocque with whom he had six children that survive him – Teresa Holmes (Roger), Kevin, Wesley III, John (Deb), Anne Sykie, and Denise Smith. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren.

He later married Pauline (Beauregard) Kerylow who predeceased him in 2006. They had many good years together, building their own log home in Stoddard and then retiring to Sun City, Ariz.

Wes was predeceased by his sisters Helen Frisco and Pauline Perrault and brothers Francis and William. He is survived by his brother John and his very special sister-in-law Eileen Davey, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in his memory to the Maplewood Nursing Home Activities Dept., 201 River Rd., Westmoreland, NH 03467. They took great care of him the last few years as he failed with dementia. We are forever grateful to each and every one of them for making him comfortable and taking such good care of him.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.