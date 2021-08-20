Wendell W. Johnson, 1947-2021

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Wendell Wayne Johnson, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at DHMC Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 after three months of failing health. Wendell was born Feb. 26, 1947 in Springfield, Vt. to the late Rollin and Vera (Carleton) Johnson. He attended schools in Weston and Chester.

Wendell was previously employed by Decell Painting and Ron Bacon Painting before spending 24 years with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, retiring at the age of 62.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and leisurely drives along the old back roads of Vermont. Wendell was an avid NASCAR fan, and later enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox. He always enjoyed being in the company of his grandchildren, especially taking them fishing and giving them rides on his tractor.

Wendell was predeceased by his parents Rollin and Vera, his brother Michael, and his sisters Mathilda, Mabel, and Marion.

He is survived by his best friend and lifelong companion Merleen Wilder, daughters Dawn Massey (Glenn) and Tracy Danforth (William), stepson Matthew Wilder, sisters Lucy Gordon and Christine Cashion, six grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Londonderry, VT 05148.

Per Wendell’s wishes there will be no services. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.