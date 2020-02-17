Wendell C. Cook, 1925-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Wendell Charles Cook, 94, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 in Springfield, Vt. He was born Dec. 19, 1925 in Randolph, Vt., the son of Dana and Dorothy (Farr) Cook. He graduated from Brattleboro High School in 1944.

He enlisted in the Army Air Corps 27th Bombardment Squadron in March of 1944 and served through March of 1946. He married Fern Gragen Dec. 20, 1948 in Rutland, Vt. She predeceased him Oct. 6, 2018.

He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1951 with a degree in agricultural engineering. He worked for 30 years with the Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield as an electronic designer. He served the community of Springfield as a town selectman. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic minister, and he volunteered with Habitat for Humanity for many years.

He is survived by his sons Thomas Cook of Cohasset, Mass., Dana Cook of Mount Holly, Vt., David Cook of Reading, Vt., Wendell C. Cook II of N. Springfield, Vt., and Andy Cook of Langdon, N.H., and also by 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, one daughter Jane Kelso, and by his wife Fern.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Randolph, Vt. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 10 Pleasant St., Springfield, VT 05156 or to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.