SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – There will be a memorial gathering for Wayne Johnson, who passed away on Feb. 9, on Saturday, April 22, at the Elks Lodge #1560, located at 49 Park St. Springfield, Vt., from 1-4 p.m. Per Wayne’s request, an Elks funeral service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Feel free to honor Wayne by wearing your favorite New England Patriots shirt.