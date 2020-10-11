Wayne G. Kennett, 1947-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Wayne Gordon Kennett, 72, of Charlestown, N.H., passed away at home Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 after a period of failing health. He was born in Barre, Vt., Oct. 17, 1947, the son of Gordon and Irene (Lamphere) Kennett.

Wayne enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching wildlife, and spending time with his twin brother, whom he lovingly called “Wink.” He married the love of his life, Barbara (Bobbi) Thayer, Dec. 28, 1980 in Langdon, N.H.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years; daughter Valerie Coburn of Bellows Falls, Vt.; son Richard Peck of Hernando, Fla.; his twin brother Wendell and brother James; his sisters Ramona Sweat and Dale McGivern; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters- and brothers-in-law.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Terry and Donald; sisters Gloria Coburn, Bonnie Dalley, Judy Colburn, and Elaine Labounty; son A. Michael Peck; and grandson Kevin Peck.

A graveside service will be held in Pine Crest Cemetery in Charlestown Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad St., in Claremont, N.H. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.