Walter Wesley Wilkins, 1938-2023 🇺🇸

WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Walter Wesley Wilkins, 85, died peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 4, 1938, in Reading, Vt., the son of Clair and Mary (Ross) Wilkins. Walt grew up and attended school in Reading, and then later in Springfield, Vt. Dec. 7, 1957, he married MaryJane Mack. They made their home in Windsor, Vt. He served in the Army National Guard for four years, before starting his long and successful career at Lovejoy Tool Company in Springfield. He worked there for over 35 years, retiring in 2000.

Walter enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and going to local racetracks and car shows. He also enjoyed flea markets, metal detecting, and Sunday car rides. He especially loved his summer stays in Maine with his family, and his winter trips to Florida with his nephew. Walt also loved rocks, because they were free, and he could build things with them. He made many selfless contributions to his second family in AA, where he would sponsor and mentor many people over his 56 years of sobriety, where he was known for being a legend in the AA community. The family would like to express a special thanks to all the caregivers, who gave him so much love, compassion, encouragement, and laughs for his remaining time with us. Their dedication to him and MaryJane will never be forgotten.

Walter was predeceased by his daughter Sherri Lee Wilkins; granddaughter Mercedes Tremblay; great-grandson Mason Tremblay; brothers Ross and Stanley Wilkins; sisters Leita Wilkins, Joyce Wilkins, Barbara DeBacco, Virginia Griffith, and Charlotte Jalbert; and son-in-law Dennis Allen.

He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years MaryJane; son Walter “Doug” Wilkins of Weathersfield, Vt.; daughters Susan A. Allen of South Reading, Vt., Carole J. Canfield of Windsor, Vt., Rhonda E. Wilkins-Hickey of Manchester, N.H.; grandchildren Kyle, Kate, and Owen; and great-grandchildren Brody, Elliette, Cedar, and Dillion.

Following his cremation, calling hours will be held Wednesday evening, June 21, from 5-7 p.m., at the Knight Funeral Home in Windsor, Vt. A graveside service will be held Thursday morning, June 22, at 11 a.m., in the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor, Vt.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Turning Point, 7 Morgan Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

