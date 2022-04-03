Walter Stewart Allbee, 1943-2022

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Walter Stewart Allbee, 78, passed away March 25, 2022. Walt was the son of Stewart and Margaret (Perry) Allbee, born Sept. 26, 1943 in Bellows Falls, Vt. He was a graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School Class of 1962.

On Nov. 30, 1968, he married his wife Priscilla (Cote) in Saint Johnsbury, Vt. They were married for nearly 54 years. They made their home in Westminster, Vt. and enjoyed summers together at Miles Pond in Concord, Vt.

Walt had very fond memories of growing up on his family’s farm in Westminster, He raised pairs of oxen and told many stories of life on the farm, his horses and working in the woods with his Father and Grandfather. As a teenager Walt worked at Brooks Sales Stables, getting horses off the train and caring for them. He loved animals, and they loved him.

Walt was a lover of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his ATV. He loved spending time at his favorite place, Miles Pond in Concord, Vt. He loved to work with his hands and could fix anything. He made beautiful birdhouses and loved to tinker in his shop.

Walt was an active member of the Top of the World ATV Club in Concord, Vt. He enjoyed working on the trails and riding all over the Northeast Kingdom. He loved a good burn out! He loved diesel pickups, loud Harleys, and big rigs with lots of chrome.

Walt worked summers building and maintaining pools. When pool season was over, he was a school bus driver for the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union for forty years.

Walt was always there with a chuckle, a mischievous grin, and a joke. He tooted his bus horn at different places around town every morning and afternoon. He loved to laugh, loved a good story, and had an old Yankee sense of humor. He loved good food and lots of it, especially Cilla’s homemade bread.

Walter will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He had no idea in life how loved he was by so many. He will also be missed by the thousands of kids that grew up riding his bus.

Walter is survived by his wife, Priscilla, a son Jason Allbee and wife Andrea (Brattleboro, Vt.), a daughter Alisa and her husband Andy Daigneault (Westminster, Vt.), his brother David and wife Claude Allbee (Westminster, Vt.), sister-in-law Lori and husband Dick Miller (Westminster, Vt.), sister-in-law Linda and husband Gerry Veilleux (Charlotte, Vt.), brother-in-law Paul Cote (Concord, Vt.), and several nieces and nephews that thought the world of him. He is also survived by his dog, Patchie, and cat, Molly, whom he adored. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Ginny.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests sending a donation to Westminster Cares, 3534 US-5, Westminster, VT 05158

Arrangements are being made at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101

Services were held Saturday April 2, 2022 at the Westminster Congregational Church.