Walter Stankevich, 1928-2024 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Walter Stankevich, 95, died on Monday, May 6, 2024, at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt., surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 13, 1928, in Perkinsville, Vt., the son of Kostanti and Zophia (Ripchik) Stankevich. He attended schools in Weathersfield and Springfield.

Walter worked on the family farm, and worked at the Mill and the Foundry. He later drove tractor-trailers for JP Goddard, until he was drafted in 1950. He served from 1950-1952 in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Germany. After his military service, Walter returned to work at JP Goddard Bakery.

On Jan. 31, 1953, Walter married Jacqueline Moore at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She predeceased him on July 28, 2022.

In 1953, Walter went to work as a machinist at the Fellows Gear Shaper Company in Springfield, retiring in 1991.

He enjoyed summers in Maine, building things for his family, hunting, fishing, ice fishing, bowling, playing cards, and cookouts with family. He was also an avid Red Sox fan.

Walter had a great love for his family, and was always looking out for them.

He is survived by his three children Kathy (Brien) Ravlin, Bill (Karen) Stankevich, and Karen (Don) Nelson; five grandchildren Julia Ravlin, William J. Stankevich, Danielle Stankevich, Amanda Rennie, and Chelsea Nelson; and five great-grandchildren Zoey McIntyre, Parker Stankevich, Alex, Gracie, and Ryan Rennie.

He was predeceased by his parents; siblings Zina, Carl, Nick, Lizzie, and John; and stepsiblings Alexandar, Nicholi, Helena, and Joseph.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend James Shea will officiate. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, with a reception to follow the burial at the Nolin-Murray Center.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.