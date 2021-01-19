Walter E. Sharon, 1930-2020

WINDHAM, Vt. – Walter E. Sharon, 90, of Route 121 died Nov. 19, 2020 at the Jack Byrnes Center in Lebanon, N.H. He was born Jan. 26, 1930 in East Wallingford, Vt., the son of Edgar and Thelma (Colby) Sharon.

Walter served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and worked in a marble quarry in Danby, Vt., White Mountain Paper in Bellows Falls, the Fellows Gear Shaper in Springfield, and for the state of New Hampshire Highway Department. Walter was a member of the Industrial Grange in Andover, Vt. and also the Vermont State and National Grange. He enjoyed fishing and was a Red Sox fan.

On July 10, 1955 in Ludlow, Vt., he married Elsie Wade who survives. Walter is also survived by his son Garry, two daughters Darlene Kimball and Lisa Martell, two brothers Richard and Robert Sharon, one sister Ethel Holden, and eight grandchildren.

There will be a service at the convenience of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.