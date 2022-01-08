Vito S. DeMarco, 2021 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vito S. DeMarco, 81, of Springfield Vt., passed away at his home on Dec. 25, 2021. He was born in Derby, Conn., the son of William and Sue (Ausonio) DeMarco. He attended Fairfield Prep and Fairfield University in Connecticut, and graduated with a degree in political science.

Vito had a long and decorated career in both the United States Government and in the United States Navy. He was employed as a Special Agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) and achieved level grade 14. His career took him around the world over the years serving in many capacities among which he served as a Sky Marshall in the 1970s, followed by working on special protection details with four former United States Presidents, presidential candidates, domestic and foreign dignitaries. His talent and ability as a leader and instructor led him to eventually serve in the Gulf War as one of three special assistants to General Norman Schwarzkopf. Upon returning home he continued in the Navy Reserves until his retirement as Commander in 1997.

Vito met his soul mate Catherine Schoener in Korea. Together they were married in Korea on Aug. 29, 1994, and in 1995 moved to Vermont where they have shared their home since.

In Springfield, Vt. he joined and became a lifetime legacy member of the Robert L. Johnson VFW Post 771 serving many years as club manager until his passing. During his long tenure with the VFW, he held positions as Post Commander, State Commander for Vermont, and finally called on to represent the national level as Judge Advocate General. Alongside his VFW commitments he spent years as a ski instructor at Okemo Mountain where he was well liked by his peers and fellow skiers.

Among his many awards for service, he would proudly point out that he achieved Eagle Scout with Troop 3 in Derby, Conn. He was also a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt.

Vito will be lovingly remembered by his family, friends, and veterans as someone who lived life to such a high level of enthusiasm that he shared with those he met. He will be mostly remembered for his service and dedication to his country as well as the stories he loved to tell while sipping a glass of red wine or his favorite drink, a Manhattan.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine DeMarco, of Springfield, Vt.; his two sons, Darryl DeMarco and his wife Melinda of Port St. Lucie, Fl., William DeMarco and his wife Dawn of Milford, Conn.; his two grandchildren Samantha and Andrew; his sister Angela Bartolucci of Shelton, Conn.; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield, Vt. Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 10 Pleasant St. in Springfield, Vt. Father Peter Williams will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held at the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. in the spring of 2022.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Robert L. Johnson, VFW Post 771, P.O. Box 568, Springfield, VT 05156.