Virginia Stone, 1950-2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Virginia Stone, 72, of Atkinson Street in Bellows Falls, passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born on Aug. 29, 1950, in Bellows Falls, the daughter of Edward and Leona Moul (Crosby).

Virginia attended schools in Bellows Falls. She worked many years for Whitney Blake and Vermont Medical in Bellows Falls, and retired from the Grafton Inn Vermont. She took great pride in her cake baking and decorating skills.

Virginia is survived by her husband of 51 years Rodney Stone. She is also survived by her three sons Kenneth Hayes (and spouse Sarah) of Rockingham, Todd Hayes of Bellows Falls, and Christopher Hayes of Ashland, N.H. Virginia is survived by one daughter Michelle Powers (and spouse Clem) of Fairlee, Vt.; and two sisters Edna Heath of Northampton, Mass., and Laurie Smith of Hinsdale, N.H.

Virginia was a very proud grandmother of seven grandchildren. She is survived by Grace, Matthew, Brody, and Amilya Hayes; Sam and Jacob Kamel; and Autumn Powers. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was predeceased by her brother Charles Moul.

A funeral service will take place on July 8, at 1 p.m., at the Immanuel Episcopal Church in Bellows Falls, with a reception to follow at 659 Missing Link Road, Bellows Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pine Heights, 187 Oak Grove Avenue, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.