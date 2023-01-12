Virginia Hendrickson Putnam, 1926-2023

WALPOLE, N.H. – Virginia Hendrickson (Ginny) Putnam, 95, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland, N.H. on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Ginny was born June 5, 1926, in Glen Cove, Long Island, daughter of Maynard and Elise (Yook) Hendrickson. She attended local schools, and graduated from Mineola High School in 1944. After graduation she worked at Grumman Aircraft on Long Island until the end of WW2. Shortly thereafter, she moved with her family to Perkinsville, Vt. Ginny was working at a local auto parts supply store where she met the love of her life, Marshall Putnam of Walpole, N.H. Ginny and Marshall were married on June 17t, 1950, and soon after moved to Walpole, where they would remain and raise their three sons.

Ginny was an active member of the community. She was a den mother for the Walpole Cub Scouts, and volunteered at the Walpole Middle School Library. She was a founding member of the Walpole Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and served as the Walpole Town Librarian for 19 years. After Ginny retired from her job as town librarian, she went to work volunteering at the Walpole Historical Society, helping to identify and catalog the contents of the museum. As a result of Ginny’s work there, a room was dedicated to her.

Ginny was an avid gardener, and was extremely proud of her flower gardens and numerous house plants. She enjoyed family camping trips, and in later life Ginny and Marshall traveled the United States, and spent many September vacations on Cape Cod. In 2016, Ginny moved in to Maplewood Nursing Home, where she received exceptional care for the remainder of her life.

Ginny was predeceased by her husband January, 2017, her sister, Joan Farmer, April 2020, nephew, Steven Farmer, September 2012, and brother-in-law, Russell Farmer, September 2013. Ginny is survived by her son David of Claremont, N.H. and his wife Cindy, her son John of Carlisle, Mass. and his wife, Marcia, her son Peter of Walpole and his wife, Donna, her sister Margaret Tucker of Plymouth, Vt. and her husband Bruce, nephew Matt Lucius and his wife, Lisa of Nashua, N.H., grandchildren Daniel, Joshua, and Hannah Putnam, and Daniel and Ross Weld.

There will be no calling hours. A service will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m., at the Walpole Congregational Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Ginny’s name to the Walpole Historical Society. Burial will take place in the Walpole Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. Bellows Falls, VT www.fentonandhennessey.com.