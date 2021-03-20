Virgil A. McCue Sr., 1935-2021

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Virgil Arnold McCue Sr., 85, of Warner Center Road, died March 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. Virgil was born Nov. 19, 1935, in Brookfield, Vt., the son of Leonard A. and Alice M. (Rogers) McCue. He attended schools in Brookfield, Vt., and tractor-trailer driving school in Springfield, Mass. He worked many years for the St. Johnsbury Trucking Company. He was a member of the Bellows Falls Elks and American Legion. He loved hunting and fishing, and enjoyed spending his time with his family.

On Dec. 31, 1959, in East Alstead, N.H., he married Joyce Buffum who survives. He is also survived by his son Virgil Jr. and wife Christy McCue; his daughter Jodi McCue and her significant other Brett Goldsmith; and grandchildren Christopher, Corey, and Selena McCue, Paige Rohane, Katherine Howard, Caleb Rohane, Kassandra and her husband Tim Maxfield, Chelsea and her husband Jeff Jones. Virgil is also survived by his great-grandchildren Ashlin, Aubrey, Avery, and Alton Maxfield, Ziya Jones, Omile Meyerrose, Violet and John Jr. Ryals, and Luna Hall; two sisters Ethel D’Amario; and Shirley Ugglano; and one brother Leonard A. McCue Jr. He was predeceased by his sisters Ruth Vaughn, Alice Bishop, and brother Joseph McCue.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Virgil McCue Sr. to the VA Medical Center, 215 North Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05009, or to the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Vermont, 1 Hospital Court, #8, Bellows Falls, VT 05101.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt. will be assisting with the arrangements.