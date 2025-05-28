Viola J. Twitchell, 1937-2025

LUDLOW, Vt. – Viola J. Twitchell passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, surrounded by her family, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Connecticut. She was born on April 8, 1937, to Rollin and Mildred (Harris) Hale, in Weston, Vt.

Viola worked as a housekeeper for Killi Kemo for many years, and proudly cared for her family as a homemaker. She loved and cared for her family deeply. A few of her favorite things were to take her grandchildren camping, and cooking family and holiday dinners. She was known to be stubborn, but in a good way, and would help anyone in need.

Viola is survived by her five children Donna, Linda, Rodney (companion Mary), Ronald, and Leon Holton III (wife Valerie); her six grandchildren George and Dale Rickert (wife Janet), Eddie Tyler, David Holton (wife Katherine), and Travis and Zachary Holton; and her seven great-grandchildren Monica, Aliza, Alivia, and Troy Rickert, Jack Tyler, and Merle and Mateo Russell.

She is predeceased by her husband Earl Twitchell; her parents; and her four siblings Harold (Heidi) and Richard Hale, Irene Martin, and Nellie Spencer.

A graveside service will be held at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt., on Saturday, May 31, at 1 p.m., followed by a potluck reception at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center in Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with the arrangements.