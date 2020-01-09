Vincent G. Wallen Sr., 1936-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vincent G. Wallen Sr., 83, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his home in Springfield. He was born Nov. 16, 1936 in Brighton, Mass., the son of Vincent J. and Violet I. (Troughton) Wallen. He graduated from Woburn High School in Woburn, Mass., Class of 1955. In 1957, he graduated from Coyne Electrical & Technical College in Boston.

He worked as an electrical engineer and electrical designer for many years, working in Massachusetts, New York, and Vermont, working at Jones & Lamson, Raytheon and with many other companies as a contractor on government projects. After moving to Vermont, he worked for SEVCA and Pathways as an advocate. He also volunteered with organizations to aid battered women.

On June 22, 1985, he married Judith Cram in Woburn, Mass., and they moved to Vermont in the late ‘80s. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Springfield, Vt. He enjoyed fishing, deep sea fishing, fixing things, collecting things, enjoyed watching wrestling, loved animals, especially his dogs, and enjoyed attending his church.

He is survived by his wife Judy (Cram) Wallen; five sons Jeffrey Wallen, Glenn Wallen, Dean Wallen, Wayne Wallen, and Vincent Wallen Jr.; stepdaughters Deborah Stewart, Mary Wescom, and Lynn Springer; one sister Joan Kato; and also by 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and two nieces.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Assembly of God Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Marc Aube will officiate. Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. in the spring of 2020. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.