Vera E. Carpenter, 1933-2022

BRIDGEWATER, Vt. – Vera E. Carpenter, 89, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at home surrounded by family. She was born March 11, 1933, in Bridgewater, Vt., the daughter of George and Ruth Fish. She attended school in Woodstock, Vt.

She married Bernard Carpenter and they lived in Cleveland, Ohio. Later, they moved to Hartland, Vt., and also lived in Ascutney, Vt. for a few years.

Vera worked as a cook in the Hartland schools and enjoyed doing voluntary work.

She knit many beautiful sweaters for family and friends, and enjoyed sewing and clogging.

She is survived by her children: Lorraine, Terry (Frank), Chip (Marilyn), Gary (Donna), Cathy (Dennis), Susan, Linda, Deb (Marshall), Tom (Cindy), David (Becky), Lisa (Bill), Mark (Larissa) and Todd (Kim).

She has many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greats!

She was predeceased by her husband Bernard; her parents; her brothers Henry, Harold, Roy, and Vernon (Vera’s twin); sister Gladys; 2 granddaughters, Amy Parent and Wendy LeDuc.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.