Travis W. Parker, 1972-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Travis W. Parker, 47, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. He was born Oct. 1, 1972 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Richard E. and Kathy (Coyne) Parker. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School.

Travis worked at Acrylic Design in Springfield for many years, Kelly Chrysler in Springfield for a short time as a salesman, and most recently in sales and design with Konrad Prefab in Springfield.

He enjoyed painting, drawing, writing, cooking, gardening, and music. Travis played guitar in many bands over the years, including Crazy Love, One Too Many, the Illusions, Bindlestiff, and the Imperfectionists. He also played many solo gigs over the years. Most of all, he loved his family; his children were his pride and joy.

Travis enjoyed bowling for many years and bowled in the Wednesday night league at the Plaza Bowl. He bowled numerous 300 games.

He is survived by his father Richard E. Parker of Springfield; stepmother and stepfather Terry and Doug Croteau of Springfield; fiancée Liz Morse of Newport, N.H.; sons Max Parker and Liam Parker of Rockingham; daughter Alanna Cox (Ben) of Springfield; stepchildren Brodie and Kathryn Boynton; brother Matthew Parker of Springfield; nephew Adam Augustinowicz; and also by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Kathy in April 1977 and a son Nicholas Parker in 1998.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Motel in the Meadow in Chester, Vt. Memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point Recovery Center, 7 Morgan St., Springfield, VT 05156 or to Music in the Meadow, 936 Route 11 W, Chester, VT 05143.