Timothy J. Velazquez, 1986-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Timothy J. Velazquez, 33, of Back Westminster Road, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. Tim was born in Holyoke, Mass., Sept. 25, 1986, the son of Jose and Diana (Rivera) Velazquez. He had a strong love for his children. He also enjoyed cars and loud music and had a smile that could light up any room. He was a bit of a show off who lived life to the fullest.

Surviving are his children Timothy, Manuel, and Donnevhan and their mother Bridgette; Kashe and his mother Brooke; Kingston and his mother Kaitlyn; Valentina and Luisito and their mother Emily; his mother Diana; his siblings Patricia, Evelyn, Joseph, Sasha, David, Michael, and Jackie. He is predeceased by his father Jose Luis Velazquez.

Services will be held at a later date to be announced.