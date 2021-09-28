Timothy J. Kingsbury, 1952-2021

PUTNEY, Vt. – Timothy John Kingsbury, 69, of Putney, Vt., passed away Sept. 7, 2021, in the loving arms of his daughter Billie-Jo. He was born Jan. 4, 1952, to Fred and Evelyn (Vavney) Kingsbury in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Tim has survived many struggles during his lifetime. Cancer, diabetes, and his biggest addiction, drugs and alcohol; which he was able to overcome by celebrating more than 25 years clean and sober. Tim had a great sense of humor and valued his family and children deeply.

Back in the day, Tim, or Timmy as many knew him, was known to frequent the local watering holes along Route 5 from White River Junction to Brattleboro, Vt. His favorite places were in the village of Bellows Falls. When not at one of those locations, he was often in local community gardens checking on the “tomatoes” and on the rarest of occasions you could even find him in the red-light districts throughout the state. He was a great man with many friends who would never judge anyone and would give a stranger the shirt and shoes he was wearing.

Tim is survived by his mother Evelyn Kingsbury of Claremont, N.H.; his “summer children, some here, there & everywhere” Thomas and Melissa Meade of Claremont, N.H., Billie-Jo Wilder and Lillianna Butler (granddaughter) of Bellows Falls, Vt., Nichole Kingsbury of Windsor, Vt., Makia Kingsbury and Ariana Kingsbury (granddaughter) of Putney, Vt.; stepdaughters Sharon Mireles of Clovis, Calif., Meagan Mack of Brattleboro, Vt. He also leaves behind his longtime partner Lori Fairbanks, a brother Fred Kingsbury of Springfield, Vt., and four sisters Betty and Shirley Demond, Linda Jones, and Susan Andre. Oh, and we shall not forget his favorite niece Nancy Fish…along with many other grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

To celebrate Tim’s life please, join us Oct. 9, 2021 at the Westminster Cemetery at 11 a.m. Following the service, there will be luncheon provided at Herrick’s Cove at 1 p.m. All are welcome to celebrate, share stories, and remember this great man. Arrangements are being made at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, Vt.