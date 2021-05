NEWFANE, Vt. – A graveside service for Timothy J. Goodell, 60, who died Feb. 23, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 8 at 1:30 p.m. at the Williamsville Cemetery in Newfane, Vt., with Pastor Gerry Piper officiating. See full obituary at www.davismemorialchapel.net/obituaries/f/timothy-joel-goodell for directions to the cemetery.