Timothy J. Goodell, 1960-2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Timothy Joel Goodell, formerly of Springfield, Vt., passed away Feb. 23, 2021 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. He was born Nov. 22, 1960 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Joel M. and Judith (Aiken) Goodell. He attended Springfield schools and Vergennes schools.

He worked in the logging industry when he was younger, never wanting to work a job inside, as he loved being outdoors in nature. Tim enjoyed fishing and was an avid Nascar and Jeff Gordon fan. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and had many friends in the Burlington area who looked out for each other.

He is survived by his mother Judy Matulonis of Springfield; one son Kenneth Goodell of California; two brothers Christopher Goodell and his wife Erica of Charlottesville, Va., and Jeffery Goodell and his wife Annette of Ridgeland, S.C.; two sisters Terri-Lynn Stockman and husband Clyde of Chester, Vt., and Lourie Wark of Ridgeland, S.C.; two granddaughters Kyeara and Kenzi Goodell; one niece Stacy Wark of Orange, Mass.; and one nephew Kyle Stockman of Santa Rosa, Calif.

A graveside service will be held at the Williamsville Cemetery in Newfane, Vt. at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a food bank of one’s choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.