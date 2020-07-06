Timothy C. Whitcher, 1980-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Timothy C. Whitcher, 40, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home. He was born June 25, 1980 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Paul Dionne and Peggy Whitcher. He was a graduate of Springfield High School and received his associate’s degree in IT from Parks College and a bachelor’s degree in business from Colorado Technical University.

Tim was a recovery coach at the Turning Point in Springfield, a front desk clerk at Best Western Hotel in Springfield, and was co-owner with Tyler Sterns of CannaVt, a hemp business since 2018. He was very passionate about the medical benefits of CBD and wanted to educate and help people with their medical needs. He enjoyed doing his show, “The Tim Timmy Show,” every week on Wednesdays. He was a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Timmy touched so many lives. He was humorous, had a heart of gold, and was very giving and loving. Tim Timmy: “Do the next right thing, and the next right thing will happen.”

He is survived by his father Paul Dionne and his wife Cheryl of Springfield; his mother Peggy Whitcher of New Hampshire; his sister Tracy Trzesiara and her husband Jan of Ludlow; his brother Lewis E. Bond IV of New Hampshire; his nephew Lewis E. Bond V of New Hampshire; two nieces Karissa Trzesiara and Alina Bond; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins and many, many friends.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the Dionne Residence. David Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.