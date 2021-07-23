Thomas R. Ruby, 1970-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Thomas R. Ruby, 51, passed away at his home Wednesday, July 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 16, 1970, son of Francis and Donna (Barlow) Ruby in Rutland, Vt. and attended Rutland schools.

Tom was a self-employed carpenter in Ludlow and the surrounding areas for many years. He was well known for the quality of his work, but also the hard work and love he put into it.

Those who know Tom can agree that despite his usual gruff demeanor, he was the most hardworking, selfless, and caring man.

In his spare time he enjoyed metal detecting, gardening, and watching sports. He was an avid NY Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. Tom enjoyed spending time at home with his family, including his three dogs – Olive, Cooper, and Jett.

He is survived by his partner Donna Wentworth, his son Tyler Ruby and his wife Alanna; granddaughters Ashlynn, and Adrienne due this fall; three stepdaughters Ashley, Tessa, and Reaghan Bushey; two brothers Lee and Chris McIntyre; and one sister Beth LaPierre. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents and his three brothers Jerry, Bob, and Tim.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.