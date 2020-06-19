Thomas L. Fournier, 1952-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Thomas L. Fournier, 67, died after a long battle with illness June 16, 2020 at home with his family at his side. He was born July 8, 1952 in Springfield, the son of Patrick Fournier and Lucinda (McAllister) Fournier.

Tom graduated from Springfield High School, Class of ’71. He worked briefly as the manager of a local restaurant before joining the Eagle Times of Claremont, N.H. as a pressman and darkroom technician. He also worked for American Optical of Brattleboro as a machine operator.

For more than 20 years, Tom worked as a commercial and industrial photographer and press operator for Bryant Chucking Grinder Company. Tom produced the printed sales brochures and technical materials for the cutting-edge machine tools being manufactured by Bryant Grinder including the Lectraline model, which was the world’s first computer-controlled multi-surface grinding machine. Tom finished out his career with 19 years of service as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.

Tom enjoyed playing chess and bridge. He was known for his skills with a pool cue and was a longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Moose. He was an avid reader who enjoyed history and politics. He was a fierce debater and always ready to out-argue any willing to challenge him.

He was also an athlete. For years, he played shortstop for the Bryant Grinder softball team. He was a marksman and a crack-shot with either pistol or rifle. He was also a cycling enthusiast and enjoyed tinkering on antique bicycles. His children and nephews remember fondly the epic summertime bike rides he’d organize. He was an unabashed pinball wizard.

He was married three times: Angela (Lou-Ann) Scott of Waterville, Tamara Rice of Springfield, and Ginger Wilk of Reading. They all survive.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother Joseph. Surviving in addition to his two children Christopher Fournier and his wife Molly of Rochester, Mass. and Charlotte Knight and her husband Abel of Claremont, are three grandchildren Winslow Fournier, Felix Fournier, and Ashby Fournier; four brothers Patrick Fournier and Jane, David Fournier and Nonie, Stephen Fournier, Bernard Fournier and Cecile; five sisters Jeanne Bristol, Mary Bart, Nancy Fournier and Michael Langman, Catherine Fournier and Richard Chapin, and Lucinda Scott and William; and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the American Bladder Cancer Society at 12 Flansburg Ave, Dalton, MA 01226-1409.