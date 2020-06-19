Thomas L. Baird, 1944-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It is with a heavy heart the family of Thomas “Tom” Lee Baird announces his passing June 16, 2020, just one day after his 76th birthday. He died surrounded by his loved ones after a courageous battle of Lewy Body Dementia with Parkinsonism. He was born June 15, 1944 to Thomas and Norma (Barney) Baird in East Providence, R.I.

Tom grew up in Rhode Island and graduated from East Providence High School. He came to Vermont and received his B.S. degree in mechanical engineering at Norwich University. He was in sales early in his career and then became a local plumbing contractor.

Over the years Tom was involved with many organizations such as National Ski Patrol where he volunteered at Okemo and Ascutney mountains; he was a volunteer EMT and fireman with the Springfield Fire Dept.; a high school football referee; and more recently delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. He was also a member of St. Johns Lodge 41 and the Mt. Sinai Shriners – he was one of the clowns, which came naturally.

He always had a smile on his face and a twinkle in his eyes and was best known for his gift of gab, his generosity of his time, knowledge, and self, as well for his love of family and friends.

Tom is survived by his wife of 38 years Dianne (Douglas); his sisters Linda and Heather; his daughter Brooke (Victor); his sons David (Shannon), Jeff, Brian (Darcy); and grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents and one son Michael.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to your area hospice program or the Shrine Hospitals. The family would like to thank VNH Hospice for their support.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.