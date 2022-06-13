Thomas Hurd, 1939-2022 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Thomas E. Hurd, 82, passed away in Annapolis, Md. on June 8, 2022 due to complications associated with a stroke.

Born on September 24, 1939 in Springfield, Vt. to the late Edmund and Mary Hurd, Tom graduated from Springfield High School and the Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy. He served in Vietnam and subsequent marine service whereby he navigated vessels throughout the world. After leaving the Merchant Marines, he was a pilot for the Portland, Maine harbor, a Marine Accident Investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, and worked at the Military Sealift Command.

Tom was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Annapolis, where he was Chairman of the Respect Life Committee and participated in Eucharistic Adoration. Tom was also a proud 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 1384. Tom’s passion was his Catholic faith and endless efforts to promote the Right to Life Movement.

He is survived by his wife, Michelina “Mykie” Buteau Hurd, whom he married on August 16, 1975; his siblings, James Hurd of Homer, Ark., John Hurd of Fort Wayne, Ind., Paul Hurd of Cape May, N.J., and Ann Spurrier of Denver, Colo.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Friends celebrated Tom’s life on Sunday, June 12 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory in Edgewater, Md. A Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, June 13 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Annapolis, Md.

Interment will take place at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401.