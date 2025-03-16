Thomas Goldschmid, 1949-2025

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – Thomas “Tom” Goldschmid died on Feb. 28, 2025. He was at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Tom was the middle of three brothers born to Charlie Goldschmid and Jeanne Goldschmid (Kolb), on April 10, 1949, in the Bronx, N.Y., and raised in Greenwich, Conn. He found his way to Vermont as a young man, and recognized it as home. He married Raine Kane, and raised a family with her in the home they built on Daigel Road. His later years were spent on top of Davidson Hill Road with his later-life partner Kathy Leo.

He loved the natural world, the woodlands and rivers, the beauty of place. He had a kinship with trees, and eventually found work as a young man at Tenny’s sawmill in Saxtons River, which then led him to work with Ted Benson, where he helped grow Benson Woodworking and become part of the “Beam Team” to build and raise timber-frame houses. Eventually, Tom returned to school to learn architectural design at Boston Architectural College. During that time, he helped design many buildings in the community, including the Weathersfield Church, Grafton Town Hall, and the Westminster West Church, after a fire destroyed the original building in 1988. When Tom returned to Benson’s Woodworking after school, he became a designer. One of his greatest gifts, which continued as he took on individual jobs after he left Benson’s in 2008, was to help people create their dream space. Whether a porch, a studio, a barn, or a new home, he listened to what his clients wanted, and helped them create something that was entirely their own. He was a wonderful listener, which served him well in his work and in his life.

His love for woodworking followed him into his later years when he set up shop and began to turn wooden bowls, using his listening skills to hear what shape the bowl wanted to be as it emerged. He was part of the Putney Craft Tour for many years, until he could no longer turn enough bowls to meet the demand. His final turned bowls are three beautiful urns for his ashes. One to be buried in the Westminster West cemetery, one for his children, and one for Kathy.

Tom also had a musical aspect to his life. He played guitar daily. He never stopped learning new songs. His melodic tenor voice leaned against many others in different ways, whether it was singing duets with Kathy, gathering friends to share songs at the gazebo in Walpole, or singing in the River Singer tenor section for almost 30 years, and in Hallowell for 20 years, to sing at many bedsides of others who died before him. His Monday night drum group will miss the rhythm he added to the circle, the circle of pulsing sound and of deep friendship.

Most important to Tom was time spent with family. He helped both of his children build houses in the area. He often collaborated on projects with his son and son-in-law, and he would find his daughter in the greenhouse or fields at Walker Farm weekly. He loved his partner’s children as well. Being a grandfather was one of his greatest joys.

Tom was a teacher, though he had no teaching degree. The life he led set an example for all who were graced by his presence. If there were a course description for Tom’s life, it would be, “How to live in kindness and follow a path of love.” We will continue to learn from him as we miss him for the rest of our days without him.

Tom is survived by his life partner Kathy; his daughter Daedra “Daisy” Unsicker (Neill); his son Alec Goldschmid (Maggie Hanson); his two brothers John Goldschmid and Chuck Goldschmid (Barbie); his first wife Raine Kane; his partner’s children Melissa Leo (Patrick Kennedy) and Jason Leo (Ariel Anderson); and five grandchildren Fin, Nettie, Theo, Philomena, and Vash.

There will be a memorial service on April 27, at 1 p.m., at the Congregational Church of Westminster West, with a graveside service to follow.