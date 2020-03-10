Thomas C. Hagan, 1953-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Thomas Charles Hagan, 66, passed away peacefully at home with his family March 6, 2020, after a time of failing health. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., March 15, 1953. He most recently made his home in Rockingham, Vt., with his life partner of 30 years Mary Fredette.

Thom was a career long haul truck driver and was proud of his 45-year career, logging over a million miles across this country and gathering a network of friends who became extended family. He was an animal lover, never without one or two by his side – all becoming what he termed “last bite Hagans,” always sharing the last bite of whatever.

In 2012, he and Mary returned to Vermont where he enjoyed living close to daughter Heather (Fredette) Robertson, her husband Craig, and grandchildren Collin and Joel, all of whom survive. He wore the title of “Pappy” with pride. He is also survived by his beloved dogs Lucy and Romeo, and by so many dear friends near and far.

At Thom’s request, there will be no calling hours or service. Memorial contributions to honor Thom may be made directly to The Gathering Place, 30 Terrace St., Brattleboro, VT, 05301, or Saint Joseph Regional School, 92 Wilson St., Keene, NH, 03431.