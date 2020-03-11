Thomas A. Thompson, 1985-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Thomas Alan Thompson, 34, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Tommy was born June 8, 1985 to Joy Streeter Fletcher of Springfield, Vt. and Leonard Thompson of Albany, Vt.

Tommy is survived by his four children Tucker, Annicka, Chloe, and AJ; his parents Joy and Shannon Fletcher, Leonard and Peg Thompson; his sister Terrisa Clark and brother Anthony Thompson (Rebecca White); stepbrothers Justin, Jimmy, and Brian Naylor; grandparents Lucinda Adams, Jayne Streeter, Leonard Thompson Sr., and Gene Adams; god parents AJ Jackson and Sue Compo; and also by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Tommy’s reason for living was his kids; he adored all of them. He will be missed by many. Tommy was kind-hearted, funny, and brutally honest at all times. He was forgiving and gave the best big hugs.

Tommy was naturally good at everything. He loved adventures and could always get himself out of a pickle. He also had an amazing ability to handle and attack any task he started.

There will be an open service at the Assembly of God Church in Springfield Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.