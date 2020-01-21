Theron W. Corliss, 1921-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Theron W. Corliss, 98, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Langdon Place in Keene, N.H., surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 25, 1921 in Springfield, Vt., the son of William and Maude (White) Corliss. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1940. He served in the United States Navy during World War II.

On April 8, 1944, he married Shirley Lucius in Springfield, Vt. She predeceased him Sept. 5, 2001. Theron was employed with the Jones and Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield, Vt., working as a machinist, welder, and in engineering. He retired from Jones and Lamson as a sales representative after 45 year of service.

He was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose 679 in Springfield. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, camping, golfing, and horseback riding. He was a member of the First Congregational Church.

He is survived by one son Rudy Corliss and his wife Linda of Brattleboro, Vt.; two grandchildren Christopher Corliss (Heidi Lord) of Keene, N.H. and Tamara Fountain (Mark) of Springfield, Vt.; and four great-grandchildren Ashley Fountain, Lauren Fountain, Logan Corliss, and Trevor Corliss. He was a truly amazing great-grandfather.

A graveside service will be held at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt., in the spring. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.