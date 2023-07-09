Theresa Janowski, 1931-2023

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Theresa Janowski, 92, died at her home in Cavendish, Vt., on June 23, 2023. She was born in Cavendish on May 3, 1931, daughter of Joseph and Pauline Janowski.

She graduated from Black River High School in Ludlow, Vt., then attended nursing school for two years.

She is survived by her sister Mary (Janowski) Wilk of Niskayuna, N.Y.

She is predeceased by Stanley, Antoni, Zigmunt, Harry, Josephine Chrostowski, Veronica Kazak, Irene, 14 nephews, and six nieces.

A special thank you goes to her nephew Tom Janowski, who, over the course of many years, provided care packages accompanied by much appreciated conversation.

A funeral mass will be held on July 29, at 11 a.m., at the Holy Name of Mary Church in Proctorsville, Vt. Burial will follow at the Cavendish Village Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Memorial Chapel.