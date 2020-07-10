Theresa A. Ambrose, 1959-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Theresa A. Ambrose, 61, passed away unexpectedly at her home Thursday evening, July 2, 2020. She was born Feb. 19, 1959 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of John and Arlene (Lovell) Dzewaltowski. She attended Springfield schools, graduated from Springfield High School, and later graduated from Northeastern University. While in school, Terry was a member of the Springfield swim team for many years. She also enjoyed dance and ballet.

On June 29, 1985, she married David Ambrose at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield, Vt. She was employed as a social worker with the state of Vermont and the Parent Child Center. She enjoyed working with and helping children and was a strong advocate for troubled and at-risk children.

She is survived by her husband David Ambrose; daughter Jessica L. York; sisters Margaret DeLacoste and Ann Pushee; brother Peter Dzewaltowski; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents John and Arlene Dzewaltowski.

A funeral mass was celebrated July 9, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Peter Williams officiated. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or at contributions@kidneyfund.org.