Theodore F. Lindgren, 1923-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Theodore “Ted” Fritz Lindgren, 96, passed away Jan. 24, 2020 at Springfield Health and Rehab with his wife of 77 years, Florence, and other family members by his side. He was born Dec. 9, 1923 in New York City, son of Fritz and Alice (Sundgren) Lindgren.

He moved to Springfield, Vt. as a child and graduated from Springfield High School in 1942. He married Florence Morrison June 20, 1942. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the European theatre during World War II. He was a member of the Robert L. Johnson Post 771 VFW and served as both state and post commander. He was a former member of the Springfield Selectboard.

Ted owned a dairy farm and later was employed as a United States Postal Carrier. Children anxiously would wait for the mail to arrive because Ted would give them candy when he delivered the mail. He became a very popular mailman. After retiring from the USPS, he served as a representative in the Vermont State Legislature for 12 years and was later appointed to the Vermont Department of Corrections Parole Board, which he served for 10 years. He was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church and served as a deacon and trustee.

His family was the center of his life and he particularly enjoyed celebrating holidays with them. Florence and Ted hosted Thanksgiving for many years and would often have over 50 family members and friends celebrating with them.

He is survived by his loving, devoted wife Florence; seven children Jack Lindgren of Jupiter, Fla., Linda Fletcher of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Karin Greenawalt of Aurora, Ill. and her husband Wayne; Lance Lindgren of South Newfane, Vt. and his wife Betty; Jeff Lindgren of Johnson, Vt. and his wife Kathleen, Ted Lindgren of Renfrew, Pa. and his wife Marge, and Jennifer Anderson of Springfield, Vt. and her husband Kevin; three sisters Roberta Griswold of Pennsylvania, Dorothy Grover of Sumter, S.C., and Donna White of Danvers, Mass.; 16 grandchildren Gary, Todd, Shelley, Chrissy, Robbie, Tara, Melissa, Chad, Oscar, Brooke, Tara, Teddy, Jake, Jess, Annalisa, and Erika as well as 33 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the staff at Springfield Health and Rehab, Bayada Team, and Dr. Mark Hamilton for all their love and caring of Teddy.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt. Burial with military honors will follow in Oakland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the VFW Post 771 or Calvary Baptist Church.