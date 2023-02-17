“The Light at the End of the Tunnel”

CHESTER, Vt. – This is the time of year when we are reminded by nature that light returns to our lives in this hemisphere, without us having to do anything more than wait. But for many of us, there is darkness that is not just a function of the time of year and the movement of the sun. And that darkness will not go away on its own. We have been told “there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” but sometimes we have gotten the feeling that the light is that of an oncoming train. If there is light, we still need to keep moving and to keep our eyes and spirits open so that we can get there. When we’re not the ones experiencing the darkness, what can we do for our friends who are?

Join us in person at the First Universalist Parish at 211 north St./Rte. 103 in Chester’s Stone Village or on Zoom for this Sunday service at 10 a.m. on Feb. 19.

For a Zoom link, contact us at chestervtuu@gmail.com.