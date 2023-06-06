Tharin W. Picz, 2023

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Tharin W. Picz, 39, of 130 Gaskill Road in Rockingham, Vt., died Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 130 Gaskill Road, Rockingham, Vt.

He was born in Rockingham, at 130 Gaskill Road, the son of John P. Picz and Sherry P. Picz.

He attended school in Bellows Falls, Vt. He worked as a car salesman in Indiana and loved what he did. He was an avid reader and a history buff. He loved competing in long range shooting, and had a passion for his car. He was always there for his friends.

Tharin is survived by his mother Sherry “Sis;” his brother Gregory J. Picz and his wife Angela Picz, and their three children Michele Picz, Emily Picz, and Gregory Picz Jr.; his brother Ben Picz and his family Carmen Dresser, Abby Wood, Alex Picz, and Isabella.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 17, from 1-3 p.m. at 130 Gaskill Road, Chester, Vt.