BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – We wish to give a “huge hug” and a tearful heart felt thank you to all who sent in their remembrances of our dad, Ernest “Turk” Aumand, and husband to mom, “Sophie” Aumand. Turk lived a fantastic life, doing much of what he wanted, when he wanted. Sharing his time with many of you with his contagious humor, love, and never finding fault. Turk will be dearly missed, but his spirit will be with us all.

Thank you,

Sophie, Smokey, Ric, and Mark