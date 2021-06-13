Thank you from the family of Russell Nord

I would like to take this opportunity to give my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the many agencies that participated in the search for my husband Russell Nord. These include the Ludlow Police and Fire Departments, State Police, New England K-9 Search and Rescue, the Upper Valley Wilderness Regions Team, Killington Search and Rescue and the multitude of neighbors, friends, and townspeople who worked tirelessly to search and to help.

In a most difficult time, it is heartwarming to have so many willing to help.

Sincerely,

Marilyn Nord