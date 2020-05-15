Terry Shepard Sr., 1948-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Terry Shepard Sr., 71, died May 9, 2020 at Keene Hospital. Terry was born to Wilford and Evelyn Shepard in Lebanon, N.H. July 21, 1948.

He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also loved shooting horseshoes with his friends and competed in many tournaments. He had just acquired an interest in target shooting with his guns. He was working on completing a model boat that he started two years ago – his son Scott will now complete the boat for him. He also had a passion for flying drones in his backyard.

He is survived by his wife Rose Shepard whom he married July 1, 1967; his three children son Terry Shepard Jr. and wife Robin Shepard of Chesterfield, N.H., son Scott Shepard of Westminster, and daughter Julie Barre and her husband Mike of North Walpole, N.H.; his grandsons Michael Shepard and wife Brittany, Zachary Shepard, and Justin Shepard and his wife Jenna; granddaughters Kailee Shepard, Amber Shepard, and Makayla Barre. He just became a great-grandfather to a beautiful little girl, Brinley Shepard, who he loved dearly. He had four brothers Arthur, Allan and wife Linda, Charles, and Donald and wife Brenda Shepard. He had many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and brother Arthur Shepard.

A memorial service for Terry will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.