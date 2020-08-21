Terry L. Goddard, 1961-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Terry L. Goddard, 58, passed away at his home Monday evening, Aug. 17, 2020. He was born Nov. 17, 1961 in Manchester, Vt., the son of Paul R. and Lois (Capen) Goddard. He attended Chester schools, graduating from Green Mountain High School, Class of 1979.

Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, socializing, and taking rides on the back roads of Vermont. He was a longtime member of the Andover Community Church.

Terry is survived by his mother Lois, sister Mary Ann Salo, and five nephews Jason, Nathan, Freddie Jr., Josiah, and Dennis. He was predeceased by his father Paul.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester, Vt. Reverend Daryl Martens will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Community Church, c/o Patti Gordon 2625 Simonsville Rd., Andover, VT 05143.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.