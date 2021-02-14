Terry J. Becker, 1947-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Terry J. Becker, 73, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at Springfield Rivers. He was born Oct. 7, 1947 in Springfield, Vt., the son of Gerald and Janet (Jacobs) Becker.

He attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School in 1965. He worked for Jones & Lamson in Springfield for many years and later at Ben & Jerry’s in North Springfield. Terry was an avid supporter of the Springfield Cosmos and could often be found on the sidelines or in the stands. He was affectionately known as “Coach” or “Grandpa” to many kids in town. He was an avid bowler in his younger years and enjoyed spending time in York Beach and Old Orchard Beach in Maine.

He is survived by his son Corey Becker and his wife Alicia of Tionesta, Pa.; two daughters Staci Otis and her husband William of Springfield, Vt. and Angela Becker and her fiancé Ryan McMillian of Sumter, S.C.; and nine grandchildren Ashely, CJ, Cassidy, Greg, Tori, Lexie, Jayden, Kora and JaKobi.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.