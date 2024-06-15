Tara L. Stone, 1987-2024

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Tara Lee Stone, 36, died unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2024. She was born Nov. 24, 1987, in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Craig and Lucy (Tardiff) Stone. She attended Springfield Schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 2006.

Tara was employed in and explored several different professions, including one with Kirby, proudly earning top salesperson and a trip to Cancun.

Over the years she has enjoyed learning about nature, camping, jeeping, four-wheeling, barbecues, boating, and has enjoyed being around water. Later years she enjoyed things like gardening and fiddleheading. She was very mechanical, and enjoyed tinkering with things and various projects.

Her children and her dogs were her pride, joy, and true love of her life.

She is survived by her mother Lucy Stone, sister Ashley Stone, daughter Hailie Rose Stone, son Rickey Warren Bemis III, grandmother Rose Scott, grandfather Raymond Tardiff, aunts, uncles, cousins, and by her dog Maggie.

She was predeceased by a son Nicholas, and by her father Craig.

Tara was a beautiful soul with a heart of gold, always offering to help those around her before helping herself. She was beautiful, kind, caring, supportive, empathetic, funny, witty, and had a silly and playful side. She was the type of person that would stand up for people if she felt they needed help standing up for themselves, a real advocate. Friends, family, and her significant other have expressed and are eternally grateful to have been a part of her journey, and miss her terribly.

Her sister Ashley shared that Tara was the best sister she could’ve asked for and then some.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, Turning Point Recovery Center, and the American Cancer Society.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.