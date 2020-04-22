Tania M. Wilkins, 1970-2020

CHESTER, Vt. – Tania Marie Wilkins passed away March 1, 2020 after a long illness. She was born Feb. 4, 1970 in Greenfield, Mass to Rita and Joseph Alves.

She is survived by her longtime partner Fred Anderson and his son Lucas; her mother Cecile Burbank of Chester; her brother Michael Wilkins, his wife Jennifer, and children Christopher and Samantha of Middletown, Conn.; her sister Tami Ravlin and her children Kaiden and Kamryn of Chester; her sister Jesi Wilkins of Saxtons River; and her children Michael Wilkins and wife Jess and their daughter Iyla Mae of White River; as well as Michael’s daughter Adyson of Chester; and Jonathon Wilkins and husband Trey Howard of Washington, D.C.

She is also survived by her aunt Rosemarie Dube and daughter Julie Haseltine; aunt Anne Sexton, her husband John, and her children; and her uncle Robert Gosselin and his children; as well as the Alves family of Connecticut and Canada.

She was predeceased by her parents Rita and Joseph Alves, her brother Anthony Alves, her father Malcolm Wilkins, her brother Carl Wilkins, her grandparents Marie and John Gosselin, grandfather Alves, and her stepfather Alvin Burbank.

Tania attended schools in Chester. She worked at Stratton Mountain and for Pike Industries providing traffic control. Tania enjoyed fishing, camping, family gatherings, and watching sports.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elmwood Nursing Home, 290 Hanover St., Claremont, NH 03743. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Chester, Vt.