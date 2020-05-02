Sylvia L. Balla, 1936-2020

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Sylvia Lois Balla, 84, passed away April 21, 2020 at Springfield Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Bellows Falls, Vt., Jan. 5, 1936, the daughter of Roland and Lila (Coburn) Robinson. She attended schools in Bellows Falls.

In October 1955, she married Elwin Balla in Bellows Falls. She worked for Fall Mountain School District, K-Mart, J.H. Dunning Company, and McDonald’s.

She was a member of the Rebekahs for 62 years and served as president of the Rebekah Assembly of Vermont in 1990-1991 and 2003-2004. She joined the Odd Fellows in 2003 and served as grand master of the Grand Lodge of Vermont, IOOF in 2010-2011.

She leaves her son Richard of Charlestown; sisters Linda, June, Mildred, and Margie; and brothers Bruce and Arthur. She was predeceased by her husband Elwin in 2000, her parents, sister Sandra, and brothers Doug, Edwin, and Russell.

Per her wishes there will be no services. Roy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.